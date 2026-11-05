TKO Executive Reveals Backup Plans For WWE WrestleMania In Saudi Arabia

TKO President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro has addressed concerns surrounding WWE’s upcoming events in Saudi Arabia amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, insisting that the company remains confident in its plans for Crown Jewel 2026 and next year’s WrestleMania.

Speaking during TKO’s investor call on Wednesday, Shapiro described the risk of disruption as “extremely minimal” and confirmed that WWE is proceeding with its scheduled November 7 Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh.

Despite the ongoing regional conflict, Shapiro pointed to TKO’s ability to stage previous events in the Middle East without interruption as a reason for the company’s confidence. “I would tell you that the risk is extremely minimal. I think we’ve endured the tough climb thus far this year, right? We’ve had no events interrupted. We’ve staged all of our events in the Middle East flawlessly. We have three events left this year, one being November 7th with Crown Jewel, which should be a big one for us. We are all systems go. I would just say further, you know, the Vice President comes out today and says it’s very clear voters have spoken, and they’ve obviously spoken with their votes, and we need to get this conflict in Iran wrapped up. So just a week ago, they’re talking about dropping more bombs, and now they’re talking about wrapping it up. Who knows what’s real or what’s true? But we’re just proceeding forward with our partners as if these events will go off without a hitch.”

Shapiro also addressed whether the ongoing situation could threaten WWE’s plans to stage WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia in 2027.

While acknowledging that international circumstances can be unpredictable, he maintained that the company does not consider the event to be at any greater risk than previously anticipated. “I would just add, for those of you who are concerned about whether this extends further and puts WrestleMania, which is in Saudi next year, at risk, I would just tell you it’s no more risk than it ever was, given that the world is an unpredictable place.”

One of the most significant revelations from the investor call concerned WWE’s financial arrangements with its Saudi partners.

Shapiro confirmed that TKO has already received half of the agreed payment for WrestleMania and expects to receive the remaining amount even if circumstances force the company to relocate the event. “But we have already been paid half upfront and received the funds from our partners in Saudi. If and when our event ever had to be moved, because it would never be canceled, it would be moved, we will certainly and definitely see payment on the other half. So, come rain or shine, we’re getting the other half payment. We’re sitting in a good place.”

The TKO executive further revealed that WWE has contingency plans involving several alternative host cities, primarily located in the United States, should WrestleMania need to be moved from Saudi Arabia.

According to Shapiro, multiple cities have already expressed interest in hosting the event, although a last-minute relocation would affect the financial benefits associated with the original Saudi agreement. “As far as contingency goes, it’s a long list of cities, primarily in the U.S., that we would move WrestleMania to. Of course, you wouldn’t get the FIP, Stephen, because it would be last minute, but nonetheless, you’d get the sellout. So we have cities lining up, kind of raising their hands, standing willing, ready, and waiting. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. But frankly, we’re not concerned.”

Shapiro’s comments indicate that WWE has considered alternative arrangements for WrestleMania 2027, even as the company continues working towards staging the event in Saudi Arabia as planned.

For now, WWE Crown Jewel remains scheduled for Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, with Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton among the advertised matches.

While TKO maintains that its events are expected to proceed without disruption, Shapiro’s remarks confirm that the company has identified potential backup locations for WrestleMania should the regional situation require a change of plans.