Nikkita Lyons Addresses Claims She’s Only In WWE For Her Looks

WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons has addressed criticism surrounding her appearance and place in professional wrestling, making it clear that she intends to prove her abilities to those who question why she belongs in WWE.

During an appearance on Booker T’s podcast, Lyons was asked what fans should expect from her moving forward. She explained that she wants to continue evolving as a performer while introducing new elements to her character and in-ring work. “Expect the unexpected, first of all. I’m always going to do my best to come with something different, come with something new. You’re learning while I’m learning. This is a whole evolution happening in front of people’s eyes, and I’m grateful that it’s happening in front of their eyes. But, you know, all the little assumptions or whatever, like, ‘She’s just here because of her body. She’s just here because of that.’”

Lyons acknowledged that some critics have attributed her opportunities in WWE to her physical appearance rather than her wrestling abilities. However, she made it clear that she is focused on demonstrating what she can accomplish rather than allowing those perceptions to define her career.

The NXT star also expressed confidence in her future, explaining that she views professional wrestling as something she is meant to pursue despite the challenges and criticism that come with it. “You can go ahead and think that, but I’m going to prove to you what I’m really here to do. And I’m excited for this journey. I’m so grateful. I believe if it’s your calling, it’ll keep calling you.”

Beyond addressing her critics, Lyons took time to acknowledge the fans who have continued supporting her throughout her WWE journey.

She specifically thanked members of her fanbase, known as the Lion Pride, for their encouragement and positive messages, explaining that their support has remained meaningful even when she cannot respond to everyone individually. “And to the people who do ride with me, who do rock with the Lion Pride, I’m infinitely grateful. Every single day, waking up to your love and your positivity, comments, DMs, all that. Even though I may not get to you, I’m just saying, I appreciate it. I see you, and I’m grateful.”

Lyons’ comments reflect her determination to continue developing as a WWE performer while challenging assumptions about her career. Rather than focusing solely on criticism, she appears intent on allowing her future performances and accomplishments to demonstrate what she brings to NXT.