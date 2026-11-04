Kurt Angle Goes Viral After Sharing Hilarious Message Of Support

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has gone viral on social media after delivering a message of encouragement to a fan who recently came out, combining heartfelt support with his trademark sense of humour and several references to his legendary wrestling career.

In a video shared online, the Olympic gold medallist addressed the fan directly, encouraging them to embrace who they are before putting a humorous spin on his familiar catchphrases.

“I hear you just came out of the closet. I just want to encourage you to be yourself. And your Olympic hero wants to tell you that it’s okay to suck sometimes. And if you do suck, do it with intensity, integrity, and intelligence. Oh, it’s true. It’s damn true.”

Angle’s message incorporated his famous three I’s — intensity, integrity and intelligence — which became a defining part of his WWE character following his debut with the company in 1999.

The former WWE Champion also concluded the message with his iconic “Oh, it’s true. It’s damn true” catchphrase, adding another familiar element to the lighthearted video.

The clip has since circulated widely across social media platforms, including X and Reddit, drawing attention for Angle’s unusual combination of encouragement, wrestling nostalgia and cheeky humour.

While Angle has delivered countless memorable promos throughout his career, the latest viral video demonstrates how his recognisable personality and catchphrases continue to resonate with wrestling fans years after his retirement from in-ring competition.