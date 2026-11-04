Current Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel 2026

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 Crown Jewel premium live event on Saturday, November 7, at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Current betting odds have been released for four key matches, including the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match, the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match, a Last Man Standing Match, and a World Tag Team Championship Match.

In the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match, World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is favored to defeat Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn. For the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match, WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green is favored to beat Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan. In the Last Man Standing Match, Cody Rhodes is favored to defeat Randy Orton. Lastly, World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory are favored to retain their titles against Penta and Je’Von Evans in the World Tag Team Championship Match.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match

The Bloodline’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns -300 vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn +200

Note: Current odds imply a 75% probability of Reigns winning.

Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match

WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green -190 vs. The Judgment Day’s WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan +145

Note: Current odds imply a 65.5% probability that Green will win the match.

Last Man Standing Match

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes -150 vs. “The Viper” Randy Orton +110

Note: Current odds imply a 60% probability that Rhodes will win the match.

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match

The Vision (“The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breaker and “The Pressure” Austin Theory -140 vs. “Mr. Money in the Bank” Penta and “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans +100

Note: Current odds imply a 58.3% probability that the champs will retain the belt.