Backstage Update On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Future And Shawn Michaels Rumors

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE executive Bruce Prichard plans to retire from his role as Executive Director of Creative Writing & Talent following WrestleMania 43.

While initial reports suggested that Prichard would remain with WWE in a consulting capacity, Fightful Select later indicated that Prichard expects to work from home rather than fully retire. He has a six-month plan in mind due to necessary neck surgery, which has made traveling difficult for him.

There were rumors over the weekend that WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels might take over Prichard’s position. However, Fightful Select revealed that some within WWE have expressed doubts about that possibility, stating that much of the information circulating about NXT regarding this matter is either inaccurate or not yet finalized. WWE sources mentioned that although a succession plan might be necessary, any such plan would trigger a domino effect throughout WWE, NXT, EVOLVE, and ID, requiring significant adjustments to the company’s structure.

Additionally, it was reported that WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles is expected to increase his influence within the company regarding talent scouting. A source at the Performance Center noted that while Styles has not been “running things” at the training center, he recently filled in to complete a class. Styles is regarded as a consistent and positive presence at the Performance Center and is anticipated to continue his rise in influence there.

Furthermore, Bobby Roode is being considered for a role similar to those of Prichard or Michael Hayes. However, sources conveyed that this is not yet finalized, and decisions on his position may be solidified in the coming months.