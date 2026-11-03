Jake Roberts Clarifies WWE Contract Status

WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts has clarified his relationship with WWE following recent comments suggesting he had re-signed with the company. The wrestling legend also provided a personal health update, revealing that he has quit smoking after 50 years as he continues dealing with emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Roberts recently stated during an interview that he had “re-signed” with WWE, prompting speculation about whether he had entered into a new agreement with the company.

However, in a video shared on his X account, Roberts explained that his involvement with WWE is limited to occasional autograph signings and promotional appearances rather than a formal contract. “Hey, Jake “The Snake” Roberts here. Of course you knew that. I’ve got something I need to talk to you about. Well, actually, two things. First thing is, I did a promo and talked to a fellow. I had a great time being interviewed by him. But I talked about going back to work for WWE, yeah, in some capacity. And that capacity is real simple: signing autographs.”

Roberts explained that he previously participated in autograph signings at SummerSlam and occasionally signs trading cards for Topps. He emphasised that he enjoys interacting with fans but is not officially contracted to WWE. “Yeah, I went to SummerSlam and signed some autographs, and I do some Topps cards here and there. I enjoy doing it, just coming out and seeing you guys, signing autographs for you, and taking pictures. That’s all there is. I’m not under contract by any way, shape, or form.”

The WWE Hall of Famer then turned his attention to his health, addressing concerns about his use of supplemental oxygen.

Roberts confirmed that he has emphysema and COPD, explaining that genetics and decades of smoking have contributed to his respiratory problems. He also revealed that he stopped smoking five weeks ago and intends to remain smoke-free. “The second thing I want to talk to you about is much more serious. It’s about me being on oxygen. Yes, I’m on oxygen. Why? Because I was a fool, and because of genetics. Genetically, I was given emphysema and COPD, and, like a fool, I picked up some bad habits along the way: smoking. Yeah, I smoked for 50 friggin’ years, man. But I quit. I quit five weeks ago, and I’m sticking with it.”

Roberts went on to reveal that he is hoping to undergo a medical procedure that could potentially reduce his dependence on oxygen. However, he explained that he must remain smoke-free for six months before becoming eligible for the treatment.

Despite the challenges, Roberts maintained an optimistic outlook and reassured fans that he intends to keep fighting. “No-brainer, right? Yeah, because there’s a procedure they can do, but you have to be clean for six months before they’ll do it. It will help me get off oxygen, so thumbs up. We’re all good here. I’m gonna be around for a long time, so get used to it. “You have to put me on a different kind of list, I guess. A survivor list. See you around.”

Roberts, one of professional wrestling’s most recognisable personalities, has remained involved in the industry through appearances and fan engagements in recent years.

While he has now confirmed that he is not under contract with WWE, his latest update suggests he hopes to continue making occasional appearances while prioritising his health and working towards becoming less reliant on supplemental oxygen.