Drew McIntyre Addresses WWE Return Amid Hollywood Projects

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has provided an update on his eventual return to the company while pursuing opportunities in Hollywood, making it clear that professional wrestling remains his top priority despite his growing involvement in acting.

The former WWE Champion has been absent from WWE television while working on several acting and voice acting projects, including Hex, Highlander and Agent of Shadows.

During a recent interview with CNN-News18, McIntyre discussed his expanding entertainment career and explained that he has not actively pursued a permanent move into Hollywood. Instead, he has been taking advantage of opportunities that have come his way, with the support of WWE executives Nick Khan and Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “I mean, again, I’m not chasing it. I know a few of our guys are chasing it. I think Drew McIntyre would say, Drew McIntyre didn’t come to Hollywood. Hollywood came to Drew, and we’re taking it as it comes. I will be back to WWE. You know, WWE’s my home, and I appreciate Nick Khan, Triple H, you know, letting me go out and explore this world.”

Although McIntyre confirmed that he intends to return to WWE, he indicated that fans will have to wait a little longer before seeing him back in the ring. “Hopefully it’s beneficial to both worlds. But when the time is right, Hollywood Drew will be back. But the time’s not right quite yet.”

When asked whether he would choose acting or professional wrestling if forced to make a decision, McIntyre immediately reaffirmed his commitment to WWE.

The Scottish Warrior described wrestling as his first love, joking about his lengthy and sometimes complicated relationship with the company. He also referenced Batista, who successfully transitioned into Hollywood but has spoken about missing the experience of performing in front of wrestling audiences. “Yeah, I mean, it’s WWE. It’s my first love. It’s my most dysfunctional relationship, my longest marriage, and we’ll be together as long as we can be together. Even Batista says the same, he wishes he could still be wrestling in front of the large crowds.”

McIntyre went on to explain that one of the biggest differences between acting and professional wrestling is the immediate reaction performers receive from a live audience.

While filming a scene can provide professional satisfaction, he believes nothing compares to the atmosphere of a WWE event, particularly the passionate response from fans. “Cause there’s nothing like the live WWE audience, especially the Indian fans, just how passionate and how much they get into the product, and when you get a good scene and it’s cut, and everyone went, good job, move on, and they just leave, and you’re standing there. I wish everybody was clapping or cheering or something, but that’s what I miss. There’s nothing like the WWE fans.”

McIntyre’s comments suggest that while he is enjoying the opportunity to expand his career beyond wrestling, he has no intention of leaving WWE behind.

For now, however, the former WWE Champion has not provided a specific timetable for his return, leaving fans waiting to see when the Scottish Warrior will make his next appearance on WWE television.