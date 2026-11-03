Raquel Rodriguez Wishes WWE Had Explored Romantic Storyline With Carlito

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has revealed that she hoped her on-screen interactions with Carlito during their time in The Judgment Day would eventually develop into a romantic storyline.

During a recent appearance on the Insight podcast, Rodriguez reflected on Carlito’s flirtatious behaviour towards her while they were members of the faction. She explained that although the storyline never progressed into a full-fledged romance, she would have enjoyed seeing WWE give their interactions a proper payoff. “Carlito almost got me a couple times too when he was trying to butter me up, whatever it was…. I think we were trying to see where it was going to go. I did wish that we would have had a moment of a final date or something that would have been fun.”

When asked whether the potential storyline had been discussed behind the scenes, Rodriguez confirmed that the possibility had occasionally come up between them. “A little bit. Yeah, just brought up here and there between us. But yeah, I think that would have been kind of fun.”

Rodriguez also praised Carlito and R-Truth for the humour they brought to their interactions with The Judgment Day, recalling how both veterans frequently attempted to make their fellow performers break character during television segments.

Although Rodriguez said she was generally able to maintain her composure, she admitted that their comedic timing often made it difficult not to smile. “No, they’ve gotten a smirk out of me, and that’s about it. I’m pretty good at holding it together, but they’re so funny, like on and off. There’s not a moment that I can think of with either one that I was not smiling or laughing or having a good time. They’re just such great energy, and I just wish they were always around. I wish R-Truth would try to join The Judgment Day again.”

Carlito returned to WWE at Backlash 2023 before eventually joining The Judgment Day, where his comedic interactions with other members became a recurring part of the faction’s television appearances.

However, his second stint with WWE came to an end without the potential romantic storyline involving Rodriguez receiving a significant payoff.

Despite that missed opportunity, Rodriguez’s comments suggest she enjoyed working alongside Carlito and remains appreciative of the energy he and R-Truth brought to the group.

Carlito, a former WWE United States Champion, has previously indicated that he holds no hard feelings about how his latest WWE run concluded.