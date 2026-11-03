WWE Reveals Details For December Events At Disney World

WWE and The Walt Disney Company have announced an expanded partnership that will bring two major wrestling events to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida, on December 14 and 15, 2026.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, November 3, the two-day takeover will feature the inaugural John Cena Classic and a special Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday-themed Worlds Collide event, alongside additional fan experiences and exclusive merchandise.

The John Cena Classic, which was officially announced during the November 2 edition of Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will take place on Monday, December 14.

The event will feature WWE Superstars from Raw and SmackDown competing against emerging talent from NXT, bringing together established main roster performers and the company’s next generation of stars.

WWE also confirmed that the event will include a fan-voting element, with Club WWE members determining the night’s top Superstar based on their favourite performance.

Voting will take place in real time through WWE’s recently launched membership programme, with fans able to register at WWE.com/ClubWWE.

The John Cena Classic will air live on Netflix as a special edition of Monday Night Raw on December 14.

The following night, Tuesday, December 15, WWE will present a special edition of Worlds Collide themed around Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for a US theatrical release on December 18.

The event will feature talent from WWE, NXT and AAA, continuing the collaboration between the promotions while incorporating elements from the Marvel franchise.

In addition to the two wrestling events, WWE and Fanatics will host WWE World, a two-day immersive fan experience at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

The attraction will feature exclusive merchandise, photo opportunities and autograph sessions with WWE Superstars.

WWE also announced plans to release Avengers: Doomsday co-branded merchandise, including championship belts. The products will be available at WWE World, through WWEShop.com and at select Disney retail locations.

Ticket Information:

Thursday, November 12: General presale for two-day combo tickets begins at 10 AM ET.

Friday, November 13: Two-day combo tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 AM ET through Ticketmaster.com.

Fans can register for additional event information at WWE.com/CenaClassic.

WWE noted that further details regarding both events and the accompanying fan experiences will be announced in the coming weeks.

The announcement marks another expansion of WWE’s relationship with Disney, which began in 2025 when the ESPN App became the exclusive US streaming home for WWE premium live events for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.

With the John Cena Classic bringing together Raw, SmackDown and NXT talent, followed by a Marvel-themed Worlds Collide featuring WWE and AAA performers, the December takeover will combine professional wrestling with Disney’s entertainment properties across two consecutive nights.