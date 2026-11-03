Eva Marie Reveals What It Would Take For Her To Return To Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie has revealed that she previously considered opportunities outside WWE, but says any potential return to professional wrestling would require a substantial financial offer and greater creative control.

During an appearance on TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast, Marie was asked whether other wrestling promotions had approached her about returning to the industry, particularly with companies such as AEW providing additional opportunities for performers.

Marie confirmed that there had been interest earlier in her career and admitted that she briefly considered the possibility of working elsewhere. However, she explained that WWE remained her home and that she would have little interest in simply recreating the character she portrayed during her previous runs. “It was initially at the very beginning, and I kind of teeter-tottered and thought about it. But it’s also like, it would have to be done so good, and I wouldn’t want to try to recreate an Eva Marie. I feel like WWE was very much my home.”

Marie went on to explain that any offer to return to wrestling outside WWE would need to be financially significant while also allowing her more involvement in the creative direction of her character. “So, if I were to do something like that, one, the offer would have to be incredibly good. It would got to be a lot of zeros, and it would have to make sense where I would have some type of creative control.”

Reflecting on her experience in WWE, Marie suggested that having a greater say in creative decisions can make a significant difference to a performer’s success.

She noted that wrestlers often rely heavily on WWE’s writing team to develop compelling storylines and deliver satisfying conclusions, rather than having direct control over how their characters are presented. “Because what I have learned in doing the business is that helps a lot if you’re able to have a lot more input. A lot of us that are in WWE don’t—you’re basically hoping that the writers help you to the fullest and make the storyline something that’s so juicy and good, and then you get a payoff.”

Marie previously had two separate runs with WWE, first joining the company in 2013 before departing in 2017. She later returned in 2021, although her second stint ended later that year.

While Marie did not identify which promotions had previously expressed interest in signing her, her comments suggest she would remain open to considering the right opportunity.

However, she made it clear that a potential wrestling comeback would need to offer more than just another appearance in the ring, with both financial compensation and creative involvement playing important roles in any decision.