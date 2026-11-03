John Cena Added To Five WWE Events In November And December

WWE has announced five additional appearances for John Cena in the coming weeks, including stops at NXT, SmackDown, Monday Night Raw and Survivor Series ahead of the inaugural John Cena Classic in December.

The 17-time World Champion appeared on the November 2 edition of Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where WWE officially announced plans for the first-ever John Cena Classic.

According to WWE’s latest announcement, Cena is now advertised for several upcoming events throughout November and December, including an appearance on NXT in Orlando, Florida, on November 4.

John Cena’s Upcoming WWE Appearance Schedule:

November 4: WWE NXT – Orlando, Florida

November 13: WWE SmackDown – Fort Lauderdale, Florida

November 16: WWE Raw – Raleigh, North Carolina

November 28: WWE Survivor Series – Houston, Texas

December 14: WWE Raw: The John Cena Classic – Orlando, Florida

The additional dates come as WWE prepares for a special two-day takeover of ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida, in partnership with The Walt Disney Company.

The John Cena Classic will take place on Monday, December 14, featuring established WWE Superstars from Raw and SmackDown competing against rising talent from NXT.

The event will also feature an interactive fan-voting element, allowing Club WWE members to select the night’s top Superstar based on their favourite performance.

The John Cena Classic will stream live on Netflix as a special edition of Monday Night Raw.

The following night, Tuesday, December 15, WWE will present an Avengers: Doomsday-themed edition of Worlds Collide, featuring talent from WWE, NXT and AAA.

The event is being held ahead of the December 18 theatrical release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday.

WWE also confirmed that two-day combination tickets for the John Cena Classic and Worlds Collide will go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, November 13, at 10 AM ET. A general presale will begin Thursday, November 12, at 10 AM ET.

Fans can register for additional information through WWE’s official John Cena Classic website.

Further details regarding the events and accompanying fan experiences are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

While WWE has confirmed Cena’s upcoming appearances, the company has not specified what role he will play at each event or whether he will compete in any additional matches.