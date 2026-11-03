Raquel Rodriguez Says She’d Love To Face AJ Lee

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has reflected on her experience working alongside John Cena, revealing the lessons she learned from the 17-time World Champion while also discussing several dream opponents from WWE’s past and present.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Rodriguez recalled her involvement in Cena’s storyline with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, which led to an opportunity to share the ring with Cena at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Rodriguez described the experience as a full-circle moment, particularly after spending time learning from Cena earlier in her career. She also recalled getting the opportunity to deliver her Tejana Bomb to the WWE legend. “I started to really grow and learn from John Cena and see how he worked and his amazing trajectory with WWE and everything that he was able to accomplish, and then being put in the Judgment Day, and suddenly getting this moment of getting to be in a storyline with him and Dominik, and having an actual moment on a PLE with John Cena, all of that was just very, very mind-blowing. It’s crazy to like try and look back to that day and remember every single moment, but I do remember every single moment I had with him, from getting to learn under his wing, from getting to hear his thoughts, and even getting to pick him up in a Tejana bomb and slap him down-that was so cool! Oh my gosh, it was so full circle for me, and I was just very, very grateful that I got to be in that situation.”

Rodriguez explained that one of the most valuable lessons she took from Cena was the importance of listening to the audience and allowing crowd reactions to shape moments inside the ring.

She credited that advice with helping her become more comfortable interacting with fans during live events and televised appearances. “It’s really getting to conversate with him, was more about the moments and feeling the crowd and listening to the audience. And that’s what I really took away from that, watching him work in the ring with Dominik and taking in the audience the best I could while being out there and being present and just feeding off of those moments,” said Rodriguez. “And I feel that’s helped me so much from playing with the crowd in live events to going on to Raw and SmackDown and just having the best time of my life out there and still fighting with the crowd.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rodriguez was asked which female wrestlers she would most like to face. She named several notable performers, including Lita, Victoria, Mickie James, Chyna and Beth Phoenix.

Rodriguez also reflected positively on her previous experience working with Trish Stratus. “There’s so many. I think I would have a banger with Lita. I think I would have an amazing match with Victoria. For sure, I love watching her work. She’s amazing. So ahead of her time. Mickie James too,” said Rodriguez. “Getting to work with Trish Stratus was such a great moment for me too. That felt like a moment. I would love to work Chyna, of course. You know, that’s definitely one that I’ve always wanted to work. And Beth Phoenix.”

Rodriguez explained that facing opponents with contrasting wrestling styles would allow her to showcase different aspects of her abilities, particularly in matches against smaller competitors such as Lita and powerhouse performers such as Phoenix. “I would love to do, just to have those different variety of matches. If I could have a big man, little man with Lita, and then a big man, big man with Beth Penix, my career, my journey would be set.”

The conversation also turned to AJ Lee, whose return to WWE has created the possibility of first-time matches against members of the current women’s roster.

Rodriguez expressed interest in facing Lee and praised the significance of her comeback, particularly as an example of how experience and age do not have to limit opportunities in women’s wrestling. “Watching her comeback and have her comeback moment was, I feel really honored and blessed to have been there to witness every single milestone that she hit with CM Punk there, with all the girls there, and with coming to a different locker room,” she said. “It just felt very special. I would love to work AJ. It (AJ Lee’s return) shows that age is not a factor. It shows that experience doesn’t have to be too much of a factor either. It really shows that if you are two women creatively coming in that want to pursue and make something magical and great, you can definitely do it. And there’s really nothing that holds women back these days. I mean, look at the entire women’s roster. We’re great. We’re really great. Women’s wrestling is insane these days.”

While Rodriguez has already shared the ring with some of WWE’s most recognisable names, her comments suggest she remains eager to test herself against performers from different generations.

She also made it clear that her experience working with Cena continues to influence how she approaches matches, particularly when it comes to connecting with audiences and making individual moments feel meaningful.