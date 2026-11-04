Shawn Michaels Discusses The Decision To Bring Zilla Fatu Into WWE NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive Shawn Michaels appeared on Busted Open Radio, where he discussed various topics, including learning about Zilla Fatu from fellow Hall of Famer Booker T.

Michaels said, “Well, so I knew about him from Booker T, it was probably a couple years ago, you know, Booker had mentioned him, and obviously everything has to, you know, run through a big chain of command around here. But there were some issues up front, and we needed to obviously also to give him time and see his development.”

On the decision to bring Zilla Fatu into NXT:

“I will see social clips and things like that, and you could see the personality, you could see, I don’t know, the energy that he had. But I think, now that he’s here, I think we can really help him for the long haul in this. As far as what I see in him, in that family, I don’t care, there’s talent there, and there is passion, and look, there’s a humor there. That is something that a lot of times we don’t see. I don’t know anybody in that dynasty who, behind the scenes, are not pretty funny and really witty people. I think that’s something, you know — they’re passionate, there’s a fire, there’s a tenacity in them, and that is just rampant throughout the entire core, you know, of the Samoan dynasty, if you call it, The Bloodline, if you will.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.