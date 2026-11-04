Royce Keys Explains Why 946 Is Targeting The Bloodline

WWE star and leader of 946, Royce Keys, appeared on Hot 97 to discuss various topics, including why 946 is targeting The Bloodline.

Keys said, “I look at it like, back growing up in in Cali in the Bay. So, it’s — I done did my dirt, did a little time. I don’t want to tell too much on the radio. But my group 946, there’s a bunch of us just feel like we’ve been held down. So why not go after the top of the food chain, which is The Bloodline? The Bloodline probably is one of the the greatest factions to do this all.”

On going after Roman Reigns:

“I mean, I said it recently: I’m going after the grand prize, which is Roman Reigns. That’s the grand prize… You should see my DMs of threats I get, man. Like, it’s wild. People love him. But you know.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.