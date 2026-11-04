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CM Punk Plans To Work Both The John Cena Classic And Worlds Collide

By
James Hetfield
-
CM Punk
CM Punk | WWE

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE and The Walt Disney Company announced an expanded partnership, which includes the upcoming John Cena Classic and an Avengers: Doomsday-themed WWE Worlds Collide event. Both events are scheduled for December 14 and 15 at the ESPN Wide Worldwide of Sports Complex in Walt Disney World, Orlando, Florida.

It seems that former Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk is interested in participating in both shows. Punk recently commented on the news on WWE’s Instagram account.

Punk wrote, “I’m gonna work both shows 🔥.”

WWE Worlds Collide is set to feature stars from WWE, NXT, and AAA. Additionally, WWE WrestlePalooza 2026 will take place on December 12 in Perth, Australia. This could make it challenging for Punk to participate in multiple shows that week. Furthermore, Cody Rhodes has already been announced as the first participant in the John Cena Classic.

 

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