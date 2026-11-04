Wednesday, November 4, 2026
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Backstage Reaction To Shiloh Hill vs. Naraku At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

By
James Hetfield
-
Naraku - Shiloh Hill
Naraku - Shiloh Hill | WWE

At Saturday’s 2026 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event (PLE), Shiloh Hill, the winner of WWE LFG season two, defeated Naraku in a singles match. However, the behind-the-scenes reaction to this match has not been very positive.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, he received feedback from several people backstage at Halloween Havoc. Their comments were noteworthy, as they expressed that the match between Shiloh Hill and Naraku ruined the entire show.

While there are no further details from those backstage explaining this sentiment, the match featured a cinematic style in which Hill countered Naraku’s poison mist with fog. Ultimately, Hill secured the victory by hitting Naraku with a modified neckbreaker for the pinfall.

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