How WWE’s John Cena Classic Came To Walt Disney World

WWE is set to bring its programming to Walt Disney World for the first time ever, with two events scheduled for next month. The company’s debut at Disney will include a special fan experience at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

According to WrestleVotes, the John Cena Classic became the focal point for WWE after years of discussions about a potential collaboration with Disney. In early September, WWE expressed interest in hosting an event at the complex, and numerous ideas were explored over the years as part of this initiative. Once the John Cena Classic was confirmed, the decision was made to proceed with this event.

The inaugural John Cena Classic is set for Monday, December 14, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Netflix will stream it live as a special edition of Monday Night RAW. The tournament will feature top WWE names from RAW and SmackDown, competing against rising stars from NXT. Cody Rhodes has been announced as the first participant, and the winner will receive the John Cena Classic Championship.

Club WWE members will also have a role in the tournament, as voting will determine its participants. Additionally, WWE and Disney have announced a second event on December 15, an Avengers: Doomsday-themed edition of Worlds Collide. This show will include talent from WWE, NXT, and AAA, taking place just three days before Avengers: Doomsday hits U.S. theaters on December 18.