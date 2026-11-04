Backstage News On Jacob Fatu’s WWE Absence And Expected TV Return

According to PWInsiderElite.com, WWE star Jacob Fatu filmed material for the company alongside other talent on Tuesday. His return to WWE television is expected to occur soon, likely before the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event (PLE). The report also indicates that Fatu is set to participate in the WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

The match will feature The Bloodline, which is anticipated to include Fatu, World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso. On the November 2 episode of RAW, the opposing faction, known as 946, added Cruz Montana as its sixth member.

Additionally, the report noted that Fatu has been out of action due to the aftermath of an attack during the September 28 episode of RAW, where Jaida Parker ran him over with a car, later revealing herself as a member of the 946 faction. His absence has also been associated with a WWE-related filming project for ReelShort.

Fatu’s last televised match occurred on the August 3 episode of RAW, where he defeated Royce Keys in a Street Fight.