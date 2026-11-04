ESPN Announces WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Broadcast Details, Full Coverage Plans

ESPN has announced its broadcast and programming plans for WWE Crown Jewel 2026, which takes place this Saturday, November 7, featuring Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green and Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton.

The premium live event will stream exclusively in the United States on the ESPN App beginning at 12 p.m. ET, with access available through an ESPN Unlimited subscription, either purchased directly or through an eligible traditional pay-TV package.

The event will be headlined by a champion-versus-champion showdown between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship. On the women’s side, Liv Morgan will face Chelsea Green for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Another major attraction will see Cody Rhodes battle Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match, while Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision defend the World Tag Team Championships against Penta and Je’Von Evans.

ESPN will begin its event-day coverage with Countdown to Crown Jewel, airing from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on the ESPN App. A post-event show will follow immediately after the premium live event concludes.

In addition to the live broadcast, ESPN has confirmed extensive programming across its television, digital and social media platforms throughout the week leading up to Crown Jewel.

WWE Superstars and personalities are scheduled to appear on several ESPN programmes, including Unsportsmanlike, Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter and Ahora o Nunca. The announced guests include The Miz, Penta, Peter Rosenberg and Corey Graves, among others.

ESPN2 will also air a dedicated WWE Crown Jewel Special on Thursday, November 5, at 11:30 p.m. ET, previewing the event’s biggest matches and ongoing storylines.

ESPN’s social media coverage will feature original content focusing on Randy Orton ahead of his Last Man Standing Match against Cody Rhodes, as well as Roman Reigns before his championship encounter with Sami Zayn.

Additional features will examine the history between Reigns and Zayn, memorable champion-versus-champion matches and the significance of the Crown Jewel Championship.

Meanwhile, ESPN.com will provide match previews, historical features, predictions, live results and post-event analysis.

Sean Coyle and Juliana Daddio will revisit notable champion-versus-champion encounters in WWE history, while Greg Wyshynski will examine the major storylines heading into the show. ESPN’s WWE contributors will also participate in a predictions roundtable.

Sach Chandan will provide live results and analysis during Saturday’s event, followed by a recap examining the biggest developments and their potential implications for Survivor Series: WarGames.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Match Card:

Men’s Crown Jewel Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

Women’s Crown Jewel Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Chelsea Green

Last Man Standing Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton

World Tag Team Championship: The Vision (Bron Breakker and Austin Theory) (c) vs. Penta and Je’Von Evans

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Broadcast Information:

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

Countdown Show: 10 a.m. ET

United States Streaming: ESPN App (ESPN Unlimited plan required)

Post-Show: Immediately following the event

WWE Crown Jewel marks another major premium live event under WWE’s partnership with ESPN, with the network planning extensive coverage across its television programming, website and social media channels before, during and after Saturday’s show.