Danhausen Calls Out Media Outlet Over “Clickbait” Post

WWE Superstar Danhausen has criticised media outlet Dexerto for sharing what he described as a misleading quote about his decision to trademark his signature face paint, accusing the publication of removing important context from his comments.

The controversy stems from Danhausen’s appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, during which he explained that he sought trademark protection for his distinctive makeup after noticing similarities between his design and the artwork featured on the Magic: The Gathering card Juri, Master of the Revue.

Danhausen’s comments recently resurfaced on social media, prompting discussion about whether he intended to pursue legal action over the resemblance. Dexerto subsequently shared a quote from Danhausen on X that read, “if you’re mad about this, you’re stupid.” However, Danhausen took issue with the way his remarks were presented, arguing that the shortened quotation omitted his explanation of why he obtained the trademark.

Responding directly to the outlet, Danhausen wrote: “Next time post the full quote for context you clickbait losers. I’m not mad at magic. I love magic. I’m not suing anyone and have no plans to and never did. It’s to make sure something I created stays with me.”

The WWE star also highlighted the full context of his original statement, which made clear that his intention was to protect his established appearance rather than use the trademark to pursue legal action against others. “If you’re mad about this, you’re stupid. This isn’t so Danhausen can Willy nilly try to sue people. It’s literally so no one can yell at Danhausen.”

Danhausen’s clarification emphasises that he remains a fan of Magic: The Gathering and has never planned to sue anyone over the similarities between his face paint and the trading card artwork.

Instead, he maintains that securing the trademark was a precautionary measure designed to protect his ability to continue using a character design he created.

The exchange marks another instance of Danhausen publicly addressing the discussion surrounding his trademark, with the WWE Superstar making it clear that his frustration is directed at how his comments have been presented rather than at the creators of Magic: The Gathering.