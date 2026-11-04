WWE Files Trademark For New Ring Name “Serena Thorn”

WWE has filed a new trademark application for the name “Serena Thorn,” potentially signalling plans to introduce a new character or rebrand an existing talent.

According to records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), WWE submitted the application on November 3, 2026, seeking to secure the name for use in professional wrestling and sports entertainment.

The filing covers entertainment services involving professional wrestling exhibitions and performances, including appearances across television, radio, streaming services and other digital platforms.

Additional uses outlined in the application include providing wrestling news and information, organising fan club activities, producing live events, publishing online newsletters and operating sports entertainment websites.

As of this writing, WWE has not publicly identified the individual who will use the Serena Thorn name, and it remains unclear whether the trademark is intended for an existing roster member undergoing a character change or a new talent preparing to debut.

WWE routinely files trademark applications for potential ring names before introducing new performers or making changes to established characters. However, not every trademark application necessarily results in the name being used on television.

For now, the identity behind Serena Thorn remains unknown, with WWE yet to announce any official plans for the name.