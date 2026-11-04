Potential Spoiler: WWE Legend Backstage For Special NXT Episode

Former WWE Divas Champion and NXT Women’s Champion Paige is reportedly in Orlando, Florida, ahead of tonight’s special edition of WWE NXT, raising speculation about a possible appearance on the show.

According to PWInsider Elite, Paige has been brought into town for the November 4 episode of NXT, which will air live from the WWE Performance Center.

Although her presence in Orlando has been reported, there has been no confirmation that Paige will appear on television, and her potential involvement in tonight’s broadcast remains unclear.

One possibility being discussed is that Paige could be connected to the NXT Women’s Championship picture, with speculation surrounding Kelani Jordan’s scheduled match against a mystery opponent. However, there is currently no confirmation that Paige will be involved in that match or any other segment.

Tonight’s edition of NXT is taking place on Wednesday rather than its usual Tuesday night schedule due to The CW’s coverage of the November 3 U.S. midterm elections.

The scheduling adjustment places NXT directly opposite AEW Dynamite, with WWE assembling a particularly strong lineup for the special broadcast.

CM Punk is advertised to challenge Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship, while John Cena and Cody Rhodes are also scheduled to appear. Rhodes will present the Dusty Cup trophy to the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Paige, who also competed under the name Saraya outside WWE, previously made history as the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion before capturing the WWE Divas Championship on her main roster debut in 2014.

Her reported presence in Orlando adds another element of intrigue to tonight’s broadcast, although fans will have to wait to see whether it leads to an on-screen appearance.

For now, Paige’s involvement remains unconfirmed, and WWE has not officially announced her for the November 4 episode of NXT.