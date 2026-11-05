Enzo Amore Signs New WWE Deal Amid Rumors Of Reunion With Big Cass

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore may be moving closer to a return to the company, with a new report suggesting that he has potentially signed a deal with WWE amid continued speculation about a reunion with his former tag team partner, Big Cass.

Cass made his WWE return during the August 3, 2026, edition of Monday Night Raw, appearing following Je’Von Evans’ victory over Ethan Page. Although Cass has remained a regular presence on WWE television since his comeback, Amore has yet to make an appearance despite ongoing rumors that the former partners could reunite.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, there is now growing belief among some individuals backstage that Amore has recently reached an agreement with WWE.

Johnson reported that “there are people backstage who believe Amore signed a new deal with WWE over the last week.”

One source also suggested that Amore could be heading to the NXT brand, although WWE has not officially confirmed his signing or announced any plans for his return.

The latest development follows an earlier report from WrestleVotes Radio in October, which indicated that speculation surrounding Amore’s potential comeback had become a factor in WWE’s creative direction for Cass.

According to that report, “there is a feeling in WWE creative that the audience is waiting for Enzo Amore, and that this is hampering what creative can do with Big Cass.”

Amore and Cass established themselves as one of WWE’s most popular tag teams during their original run together, initially gaining momentum in NXT before moving to the main roster. Their partnership became particularly well known for their crowd interactions and distinctive promos.

While the latest report suggests Amore could be returning to WWE, it remains unclear whether the company intends to reunite the former tag team or introduce him separately through NXT.

As of this writing, Amore’s reported signing has not been officially confirmed by WWE, and there is no announced timetable for a potential television appearance.

Nevertheless, the backstage belief surrounding his status adds further intrigue to the possibility of Enzo Amore and Big Cass sharing a WWE ring once again.