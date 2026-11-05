WWE SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Rating Increase For 10/30/2026

WWE SmackDown experienced an increase in both total viewership and its key demographic rating for the October 30, 2026, episode on USA Network.

According to the latest television ratings data, Friday’s broadcast averaged 1.162 million viewers, up from the 1.1 million viewers who watched the October 23 episode.

The increase represents approximately 62,000 additional viewers, or a 5.6% improvement compared to the previous week.

SmackDown also recorded a 0.26 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, improving from the 0.24 rating posted for the October 23 broadcast. That represents an increase of approximately 8.3% week over week.

The October 30 episode therefore delivered positive week-over-week movement in both major television ratings measurements, with SmackDown attracting a larger overall audience while also improving its performance among viewers aged 18-49.

The results mark an encouraging ratings improvement for WWE’s Friday night program on USA Network heading into November.