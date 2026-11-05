WWE NXT Results – November 4, 2026

WWE NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring two championship matches, the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic final and an unsanctioned showdown between Cruz Montana and Dion Lennox. John Cena also appeared to announce the next participant in the inaugural John Cena Classic.

Chad Gable, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee vs. The Vanity Project

Chad Gable and Jackson Drake began the opening contest with a quick exchange before all six competitors entered the ring, leading to Gable, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee clearing out The Vanity Project. Fenix followed with a dive to the outside, while Gable caught Drake with a bridging suplex for a two-count.

The Vanity Project took control after the commercial break by using frequent tags to isolate Fenix. When Gable entered, Ricky Smokes caught him with a dropkick before Drake delivered a second-rope moonsault for another near-fall. Brad Baylor later hit a flatliner and Drake followed with a cutter, but Gable survived.

Gable eventually countered Baylor with a belly-to-belly suplex from the top rope and tagged Fenix, who ran through all three opponents. Dragon Lee then entered with a blind tag and delivered a German suplex to Drake before Gable caught Baylor and Drake with a double German suplex.

In the closing moments, Gable suplexed Smokes from the ropes and Lee followed with a double stomp. As Lee covered Smokes, Gable trapped Drake in an ankle lock, allowing the referee to complete the three-count.

Winners: Chad Gable, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee via Pinfall

CM Punk, Shiloh Hill and Grayson Waller Backstage

Shiloh Hill approached CM Punk backstage and said he would welcome an opportunity to challenge for the NXT Championship if Punk defeated Grayson Waller later in the evening.

Waller interrupted and reminded Punk of his previous remark about wiping his feet. Punk responded by telling the NXT Champion that he could wipe them on Waller’s face.

WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Paige

Paige was revealed as Kelani Jordan’s surprise challenger, making her return to NXT for an opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship.

Jordan took control early with a takedown and several stomps, but Paige responded with headbutts, slaps and knees before sending the champion to the floor. Paige followed her outside and slammed Jordan onto the floor and into the barricade. Jordan soon turned the match around by driving Paige’s head into the floor and ring apron, deliberately targeting her previously injured neck.

Back inside, Jordan connected with a leg drop and applied a chinlock. Paige fought free and gained momentum with a forearm, clothesline and suplex before landing a superkick and the RamPaige for a close two-count.

Jordan responded by sending Paige throat-first into the ropes and applying a crossface to place further pressure on her neck. She followed with a DDT but missed a split-legged moonsault when Paige raised her knees. Paige attempted another RamPaige, only for Jordan to counter with a roll-up and secure the three-count.

Winner: Kelani Jordan via Pinfall to retain the WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey and Izzi Dame Backstage

Sol Ruca spoke with Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey backstage, mentioning that Zaria had invited her to NXT. Izzi Dame interrupted and claimed she was actually responsible for the invitation before turning her attention to Sinclair and calling her a loser.

2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Final

Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno vs. Hank and Tank

Cody Rhodes appeared to present the Dusty Cup trophy and joined the commentary team after shaking hands with both teams.

Romeo Moreno and Tank opened the match, with Moreno landing a dropkick before Tank responded with a crossbody and tagged Hank for some double-team offence. Noam Dar entered and delivered a series of kicks, but Hank and Tank recovered and slammed their opponents into one another.

Dar and Moreno later caught both opponents in simultaneous ankle locks, although Hank and Tank powered free. During the commercial break, Hank and Tank connected with a double-team slam on Dar, but Moreno broke up the pin.

Moreno received a tag and unloaded on Tank before suplexing Hank, landing a missile dropkick and diving onto both opponents at ringside. Hank eventually slammed Moreno onto the announce table as Tank connected with a splash on Dar. Hank followed with another splash, but Dar kicked out.

Hank and Tank attempted Honk-Honk, only for Dar and Moreno to counter with simultaneous ankle locks. Tank escaped and broke Dar’s hold before Hank delivered a Bossman Slam. Moreno stopped Hank’s next attack with a kick, allowing Dar and Moreno to hit stereo Cross Rhodes followed by a high-low combination. Moreno covered Tank to win the tournament.

After the match, Rhodes presented Dar and Moreno with the Dusty Cup and announced that they would challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championship on next week’s show.

Winners: Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno via Pinfall to win the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

Unsanctioned Match with Michael Chandler as Special Guest Referee

Cruz Montana vs. Dion Lennox

Cruz Montana attacked Dion Lennox before the DarkState member could complete his entrance. The fight immediately spilled around ringside, where Montana drove Lennox’s head into the apron before Lennox answered by sending him into the ring post and steel steps. Lennox then delivered a suplex on the floor.

Montana retrieved a table, but Lennox countered his attack and sent him crashing through part of the ringside barricade. Montana recovered and removed a section of the protective floor padding before preparing to powerbomb Lennox from the steps onto the exposed concrete. Michael Chandler intervened, giving Lennox an opening to send Montana into the LED barricade.

Inside the ring, Lennox retrieved handcuffs and shoved Chandler when the special guest referee attempted to intervene. Montana fought back with a back elbow, cutter and corner cannonball before following Lennox outside with a dive. He then clotheslined Lennox over the ropes onto the exposed concrete.

Cutler James and Osiris Griffin arrived to attack Montana and prepared to put him through the announce table. The lights went out, and members of the 946 emerged from the crowd to battle DarkState. Royce Keys put James through the announce table while Montana powerbombed Lennox through another table at ringside.

Montana returned Lennox to the ring and connected with Spin the Block, allowing Chandler to count the pin. The 946 entered the ring and posed together following the match.

Winner: Cruz Montana via Pinfall

John Cena Announces Another John Cena Classic Participant

John Cena was shown walking through a backstage hallway and examining photographs of former NXT Superstars, including Gunther, before making his entrance.

Cena spoke about NXT being a place of potential and opportunity before announcing Zilla Fatu as the next official participant in the inaugural John Cena Classic.

Fatu joined Cena in the ring, where the 17-time World Champion reflected on his history with the Anoa’i family. Cena mentioned his connections to Rikishi, The Rock and Roman Reigns, as well as the admiration he held for Fatu’s late father, Umaga.

Cena explained that the family had meant a great deal to him throughout his career and said it was an honour to offer Fatu the tournament opportunity. An emotional Fatu thanked Cena and said he felt blessed to be included before the two embraced.

Tony D’Angelo Appears

Tony D’Angelo appeared in a brief vignette standing on a bridge overlooking the water.

John Cena and Kam Hendrix Backstage

Kam Hendrix approached Cena backstage and expressed interest in entering the John Cena Classic. Cena advised Hendrix to concentrate on his upcoming match against EK Prosper, scheduled for next week’s NXT.

WWE NXT Championship

Grayson Waller (c) vs. CM Pun

CM Punk challenged Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship in the main event after issuing the challenge following Waller’s victory over Tony D’Angelo at Halloween Havoc.

Punk gained the early advantage with an arm drag and roll-up attempt before Waller sent him into the corner with a drop toe hold. Punk responded with a scoop slam and sent the champion over the top rope, but Waller quickly regained control with a shot from the floor and several stomps.

Punk trapped Waller in the ring apron and unloaded with punches before taking the action back inside, where he connected with a backbreaker and knee drop for a two-count. Waller poked Punk in the eye behind the referee’s back and began targeting his challenger around the ring, including driving him into the ring post and delivering a neckbreaker across the turnbuckles.

At ringside, Waller drove Punk headfirst into the post and placed him on the announce table. Punk got back to his feet, but Waller dropped him with a clothesline and returned him to the ring. The champion briefly trapped Punk in a Tarantula submission against the ropes before continuing his attack.

Punk escaped an attempted piledriver on the apron and sent Waller to the floor with a backdrop. He followed with a suicide dive and connected with a top-rope crossbody for a close two-count. Waller answered with a neckbreaker, but Punk recovered and landed an elbow drop from the top rope.

Waller later kicked Punk in the throat before being taken down with a superplex. Punk returned to his feet and signalled for the GTS, but Kevin Owens suddenly appeared and distracted him. Waller capitalised by rolling Punk up and securing the three-count.

Owens retreated as a frustrated Punk remained in the ring, while Waller celebrated his successful championship defence to close the show.

Winner: Grayson Waller via Pinfall to retain the WWE NXT Championship