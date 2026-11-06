AEW Bans Commentators From Saying “LEGO” On Broadcasts

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) held its annual Blood & Guts special edition of Dynamite on Wednesday, November 4. During the show, two highly physical and extremely bloody Blood & Guts matches took place: the women’s match opened the broadcast, and the men’s match headlined the event.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, AEW is no longer allowed to use the term “LEGO” during their broadcasts, as it is a branded and copyrighted term. As a result, commentators had to refer to LEGOs as “toy bricks” instead.

Alvarez noted that every time someone accidentally said “LEGO,” they had to correct it to “toy bricks.” Since LEGOs are a specific type of toy brick, this change was necessary due to copyright issues, as the term and brand are owned by The LEGO Group.