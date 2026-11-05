Marina Shafir Sends Brutal Warning To Mercedes Mone

AEW star Marina Shafir has delivered a heated message to Mercedes Moné ahead of their upcoming AEW Women’s World Championship match at Full Gear, firing back at the reigning champion following their explosive confrontation on Wednesday night’s Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite.

The tension between the two escalated during the November 4 broadcast when Moné referred to Shafir as “Moxley’s little b*tch” before launching a physical attack. Moné struck Shafir with the AEW Women’s World Championship, sent her crashing into the steel cage and ring steps, and applied the Statement Maker submission hold until officials intervened.

On Thursday, November 5, AEW released a backstage promo featuring Shafir responding to the attack and Moné’s comments. The Death Riders member criticized the champion’s status within the company, suggesting that Moné benefits from a level of attention, promotion, and financial backing that Shafir has never needed to establish herself.

“Mercedes, Miss CEO, you spoiled little sh*t,” Shafir said in the video. “Yeah, I don’t have the lights. I don’t have the money. I don’t have the production of an entire company telling the world how special I am. No, no, no. Because if I had any of that, I wouldn’t be the woman that I am today.”

Shafir then turned her attention to Moné’s reference to her relationship with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, challenging the champion to question the faction’s members about her importance to the group. Rather than distancing herself from the association, Shafir emphasized the role she believes she played in motivating the faction and shaping its impact on AEW.

“But what do I know? I’m just Mox’s little btch, you know? How about you ask Mox if I’m a little btch? How about you ask Claudio? How about you ask Yuta, Daniel, Gabe? What do you think they’re gonna tell you? What they’re gonna tell you is I was the instigator. I was the motivator that helped a group change professional wrestling forever.”

The former MMA fighter concluded her message with a direct and personal warning for Moné, making it clear that she intends to settle their differences when they meet inside the ring.

“But Mercedes, you’re no one’s little b*tch, right? At Full Gear, I’m gonna make you cry like one.”

The confrontation has added another personal dimension to their upcoming championship encounter, with Shafir looking to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship while Moné attempts to retain her title against the Death Riders member.

Mercedes Moné vs. Marina Shafir for the AEW Women’s World Championship is scheduled to take place at AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 14, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.