Kevin Nash Weighs In On Whether WWE Is Upset About The Rock Praising AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed various topics on his podcast, Kliq This, including if he thinks anyone in the company is upset about WWE legend The Rock praising AEW.

Nash said, “I’m not in the loop. But when I think of Dwayne — they had a thing the other day on Instagram. It was one of those deals with the highest-paid athletes, and they went across, and this guy had 500 million, this guy had 250 million, and then all of a sudden it just went way up to $800 million, and it was Dwayne. Then the next person up was LeBron at like 1.25, then Vince at 3.4, and then finally the last one was Jordan at 4.2 billion. But at $800 million, I don’t think Rock gives a f**k who’s anything. I don’t know.”

On The Rock’s success:

“I’ve always, in my mind, just thought, ‘Wow, what an incredible run he had.’ But when you look at it like that, when you’re the guy before LeBron as far as athletes that made coin, it’s just like, man, Kobe’s behind him. Curry. Those names. It was because of who he was. It was marketability. It was also his persona, and it was an image. It was a brand. It’s no different than Air Jordan. Jordan’s still making [money off] that Jumpman sign.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.