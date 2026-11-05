Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s NXT episode, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The NXT Tag Team Champions, The Vanity Project (Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor), will defend their titles against the winners of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Romeo Moreno and “Supernova 11” Noam Dar. In addition, EK Prosper will face Kam Hendrix in a singles match, and WrenQCC’s Wren Sinclair will compete against The Culling’s Izzi Dame, also in a singles match. Furthermore, “The Maiden of Metal,” Lizzy Rain, will battle “The Reflection of Perfection,” Chantel Monroe, in another singles matchup.

You can watch the live episode on The CW, and it will also be available internationally on Netflix. Join us every Tuesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.