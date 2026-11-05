AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts Results – November 4, 2026

AEW presented its annual Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida. The special featured separate men’s and women’s Blood & Guts matches, a heated confrontation between Mercedes Moné and Marina Shafir, and several developments ahead of Full Gear.

Don Callis Addresses Blood & Guts

Don Callis addressed the men’s Blood & Guts match backstage, explaining that although Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis and Jake Doyle were focused on capturing championship gold at Full Gear, their immediate priority was destroying their opposition.

Callis mocked the opposing team’s talk about honour and said his Family only cared about championships, money and one another. Kazuchika Okada reinforced the message by displaying a shirt bearing the word “Family.”

Mick Foley Speaks with Will Ospreay’s Team

Mick Foley introduced the opposing Blood & Guts team as Will Ospreay reflected on his lengthy history with the Don Callis Family. The Young Bucks acknowledged that competing in their third Blood & Guts match might make them slightly crazy, while Darby Allin insisted that recently running a marathon would not slow him down.

Steven Borden said he was ready to return following the frightening injury he suffered at WrestleDream. Adam Copeland revealed that he was wearing the same gear from his memorable match against Foley and warned that he might have to inflict similar punishment upon the Don Callis Family.

Women’s Blood & Guts

Alex Windsor, Jamie Hayter, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata vs. Thekla, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Megan Bayne, Lena Kross and Persephone

A video package narrated by Dean Malenko previewed the evening’s Blood & Guts matches before Justin Roberts explained that victory could only be achieved through submission or surrender. After the opening three-minute period, the remaining competitors would enter at timed intervals.

Megan Bayne entered with a golden steel chair after her team won the backstage coin toss and secured the advantage. Kris Statlander followed with a trashcan filled with kendo sticks. Statlander gained the early advantage and threw a standard steel chair into Bayne’s face before striking her with the golden chair.

Persephone entered next carrying a briefcase and immediately struck Statlander with it. A bloodied Bayne recovered and joined Persephone in attacking Statlander until Queen Aminata arrived to even the numbers. Aminata carried the TBS Championship she had won from Persephone the previous week, now wrapped in barbed wire. She struck Persephone with the title and followed with a suplex onto a chair.

Skye Blue entered and smashed a light tube over Statlander’s head on the entrance ramp. Aminata initially knocked Blue away from the cage door, but Persephone caught Aminata with a chair shot before Blue entered and connected with Code Blue. Blue then pursued Statlander into the opposite ring and attacked her with a kendo stick.

Willow Nightingale arrived carrying a smiley-face trashcan lid and a backpack filled with weapons. Blue sent Willow crashing into the cage wall, but Willow later emptied the backpack and revealed toy bricks and broken glass. Blue attempted to use the pile against her, only for Willow to reverse the attack and slam Blue onto the debris.

Thekla entered carrying another trashcan and soon removed her belt to use as a weapon. Aminata responded by taking off her own belt, leading to an exchange that the TBS Champion won. Alex Windsor was the next entrant and brought a barbed wire-covered 2×4 into the cage. Blue confronted her outside, but Windsor struck her with the weapon before using her championship belt to continue the assault.

Lena Kross entered with a steel chair and delivered German suplexes to several members of the opposing team. She shrugged off Aminata’s kendo-stick attack, kicked a chair from Statlander’s hands and connected with a TKO on Willow and a backbreaker on Aminata. Kross and Bayne then sent Willow into the cage wall before joining their teammates for a group beatdown.

Harley Cameron entered carrying a mystery bag and took down several opponents with a crossbody. After Kross took away a ukulele apparently given to Cameron by Jeff Jarrett, Cameron pulled a guitar from the bag and smashed it over Kross’ head.

Julia Hart entered to complete her team and immediately attacked Cameron. Thekla delivered a spider suplex to Windsor, but Willow intercepted Thekla on the turnbuckle and sent her crashing to the canvas.

Jamie Hayter was the final entrant for her team and arrived with a cooler containing beer bottles, which she used as weapons. Hayter and Windsor placed a trashcan over Thekla and repeatedly struck it with chairs before Bayne and Kross regained control. They powerbombed Statlander into the cage wall, leaving her trapped between the ring and the cage.

Hart and Thekla attacked Cameron before Blue and Hart slammed her onto the smiley-face trashcan lid. Thekla wrapped a belt around Cameron’s throat while Willow and Statlander set up two barbed wire-covered tables in the opposite ring.

Persephone placed Aminata on a table and climbed the cage before delivering a huge splash that drove the TBS Champion through it. In the other ring, Bayne and Kross were powerbombed through a barbed wire-covered table.

Miscommunication caused an argument between Hayter and Statlander, while Willow delivered a Death Valley Driver to Thekla. Blue and Hart went after the Brawling Birds, but Blue was taken down with Two Birds One Stone. Cameron then trapped Hart in a single-leg crab as Statlander wrapped barbed wire around her face. With no means of escape, Hart submitted.

Winners: Alex Windsor, Jamie Hayter, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale and Queen Aminata via Submission

AEW Looks Ahead to Upcoming Championship Matches

The winning team celebrated as commentary turned its attention to Full Gear, where the Brawling Birds will challenge WrathLander for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship.

AEW also promoted Andrade El Idolo’s upcoming National Championship defence against Tommaso Ciampa on Collision.

Andrade El Idolo Discusses His National Championship Reign

AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo reflected on his journey since joining the company and what he had accomplished. Andrade mentioned his guaranteed future opportunity at the AEW World Championship and vowed to continue defending the National Championship every week.

Bandido Attacks Swerve Strickland and Demands Texas Death Match

Austin Creed confronted Swerve Strickland backstage and questioned his recent actions against Bandido, reminding him that they were supposed to discuss such matters as a team. Strickland responded that he had made his intentions clear and would do whatever was necessary to get the job done.

Their conversation was interrupted when Kofi Kingston called for help after becoming trapped in a doorway. Bandido was responsible and attacked both Swerve and Creed before the fight spilled onto the entrance stage.

Bandido grabbed part of the truss to use as a weapon, but Creed intervened. Bandido attacked Creed before Prince Nana became involved, prompting security to arrive. Brody King and “Hangman” Adam Page also emerged to restrain Bandido.

Backstage, Page questioned Bandido about his actions. Bandido said Swerve had nearly killed him and stolen his mask, so he wanted to take Strickland’s life in return. Page warned that Bandido was falling into Swerve’s trap, but Bandido refused to back down and demanded a Texas Death Match. Page eventually agreed as Strickland smiled over how the situation had unfolded.

Jon Moxley Approaches The Conglomeration About The Cut

Footage from after Fright Night Collision showed Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong discussing the faction now known as The Cut before Jon Moxley interrupted.

Moxley warned The Conglomeration about the type of men they were facing and the war that was approaching. He admitted that he had been trapped in a difficult situation for some time and asked for their assistance.

Moxley said Jay White owed a debt and offered Cassidy, O’Reilly and Strong the opportunity to collect it. He left a fork on the table in front of Cassidy before walking away. AEW subsequently displayed a graphic promoting Anarchy in the Arena at Full Gear.

Mercedes Moné and Marina Shafir Exchange Words

Renee Paquette introduced Mercedes Moné, who dismissed the interviewer and demanded that Marina Shafir come to the ring. Shafir entered through the crowd and confronted the champion.

Moné insulted Shafir and claimed she had been irrelevant for years before becoming associated with Jon Moxley. Shafir took the microphone and suggested that they settle their differences inside the cage immediately.

Shafir said she respected everything Moné had accomplished during her career but had no respect for the person she had become. She accused Moné of believing that being the biggest star in the room automatically made her the most dangerous.

Shafir added that Moné had forgotten what it felt like to experience fear, which was why she needed to get the champion’s attention. She referenced the three slaps Moné had delivered and claimed she could see that Mercedes was not capable of hurting her.

Shafir concluded by insulting Moné, sparking a brawl that forced security to enter the ring and separate them.

Nick Wayne Promotes AEW Collision

A video package looked back at AEW’s history aboard Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea ahead of Saturday’s Collision from the cruise’s stop in Miami.

Nick Wayne boasted about his recent victories over Jericho and confirmed that he would appear on Collision. Wayne then appeared among the crowd and reminded the audience that he had defeated Jericho twice.

FTR and Motor City Machine Guns Best-of-Five Series Update

Highlights aired from the Best-of-Five Series between FTR and the Motor City Machine Guns. The Guns led the series 2-1 ahead of Match 4 on Collision.

AEW also announced Persephone against Mina Shirakawa and Andrade El Idolo defending the AEW National Championship against Tommaso Ciampa for the Jericho Cruise edition of Collision.

Men’s Blood & Guts

Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, Steven Borden, The Young Bucks and Darby Allin vs. Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow, Mark Davis, Kevin Knight and Jake Doyle

The Don Callis Family won the coin toss and secured the numbers advantage. Kyle Fletcher entered first before Darby Allin emerged from a body bag and headed into the cage.

Allin threw his skateboard at Fletcher, who avoided it and immediately attacked the TNT Champion. Darby responded with a Coffin Drop from the cage wall and used the skateboard as a weapon, but Fletcher regained control by repeatedly slamming him onto it.

Kevin Knight entered with a steel chair and joined Fletcher in attacking Allin. Darby briefly fought back with a Coffin Drop onto Knight, but Fletcher and Knight connected with a Doomsday Dropkick before Knight monkey-flipped Allin from a chair into Fletcher’s boot.

Nick Jackson entered to even the numbers and ran through Fletcher and Knight with a flurry of offence. He delivered a springboard facebuster to Fletcher and an avalanche Canadian Destroyer before joining Allin in attacking the Don Callis Family.

Jake Doyle entered next wearing overalls reminiscent of ECW’s Amish Roadkill. Doyle used his size and strength to overpower Allin and Jackson before Matt Jackson arrived carrying a trashcan. Matt struck Fletcher, Knight and Doyle with the can, but Doyle caught him and powerbombed him onto it.

Nick and Fletcher were both bleeding when Mark Davis entered in matching gear with Doyle. Davis delivered a piledriver to Allin before joining Doyle in attacking The Young Bucks. Allin climbed onto the cage roof and attempted a Coffin Drop, but Davis and Doyle caught him and swung him into the cage wall. Darby then fell into the space between the ring and the cage.

Adam Copeland entered with two steel chairs and immediately used them against the Don Callis Family. He set the chairs in position and prepared to Spear Davis, but Davis stopped him. Copeland then countered a piledriver attempt and drove Davis onto the chairs before Doyle intervened.

Wardlow entered and immediately overwhelmed the opposition, planting Nick Jackson with an F5 and stopping Copeland’s attempted Impaler DDT. He launched Allin into the cage wall before the Family placed Copeland on a table and Wardlow drove him through it with a senton bomb.

Steven Borden entered and fought the entire Don Callis Family before exchanging blows with Wardlow. Borden escaped a powerbomb and placed Wardlow, Doyle, Davis and Knight in separate corners, delivering Stinger Splashes to each man in tribute to his father.

Borden emptied a bag of thumbtacks onto the canvas and attempted to suplex Knight onto them, but Davis and Doyle intervened and slammed Borden back-first onto the tacks.

Kazuchika Okada entered last for the Don Callis Family carrying a leaf blower, which he used to clear the thumbtacks from the ring. The Bucks attempted to stop him, but Okada continued until Borden fought his way back into the action.

Will Ospreay was the final entrant, officially beginning the second stage of Blood & Guts. Both teams stared each other down before a mass brawl erupted across both rings.

Ospreay and Fletcher eventually stood opposite one another ahead of their AEW World Championship match at Full Gear. The former friends exchanged strikes until Ospreay connected with a Hidden Blade. He delivered another Hidden Blade to Okada before returning his attention to Fletcher.

Fletcher escaped an attack and trapped Ospreay in the tree of woe. Knight handed him a chair wrapped in barbed wire, which Fletcher placed against Ospreay’s face while demanding his surrender. Ospreay refused, allowing Knight to deliver a Coast-to-Coast dropkick that drove the chair into him.

Wardlow picked up a backpack Allin had brought into the cage despite warnings from his teammates. A booby trap inside the bag exploded with a burst of pyrotechnics directly at Wardlow. The Young Bucks followed with a BTE Trigger on Doyle using an exploding chair, then retrieved shoes covered in thumbtacks and delivered repeated superkicks to the Don Callis Family.

Fletcher fought off The Young Bucks with a screwdriver, but Ospreay struck him from behind with the barbed wire-covered chair and suplexed him onto it.

Allin took possession of the screwdriver, but Callis distracted him from outside the cage. Darby squeezed through part of the cage structure and pursued Callis until Wardlow tore apart the chain securing the cage door, ripped the door free and threw it onto Allin.

Allin climbed the outside of the cage with Wardlow following him onto the roof. Wardlow attempted a delayed vertical suplex, but Darby escaped and stopped him with a low blow.

At ringside, RPG Vice began setting up a table near the entrance ramp while Okada placed a thumbtack-covered sleeve over his arm. He attempted the Rainmaker, but Copeland ducked and delivered a Spear that sent Okada through a table in the corner.

Copeland prepared to deliver a one-man Conchairto to Okada, but Davis and Doyle intervened. They drove Copeland into the cage wall and held him in place while Rocky Romero passed a chain to Fletcher. Davis, Doyle and Okada used the chain to secure Copeland by the neck against the cage.

On the roof, Wardlow delivered a powerbomb to Allin as the Don Callis Family took control of the remaining opposition. Fletcher demanded that Copeland surrender and threatened to drive the screwdriver into Ospreay’s eye if he refused. With no other option, Copeland shouted, “I surrender,” ending the match.

The Don Callis Family continued its assault after the bell. Fletcher promised to put the final screwdriver in the coffin at Full Gear before ordering Wardlow to finish the job.

Wardlow threw Allin from the roof of the cage, sending him crashing through two stacked tables on the floor. Officials rushed to check on Darby as the Don Callis Family celebrated inside the cage, while Copeland stared at the fallen Ospreay to close the show.

Winners: Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow, Mark Davis, Kevin Knight and Jake Doyle via Surrender