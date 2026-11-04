Backstage News On A Top AEW Executive Leaving The Company

According to PWInsider.com (via Fightful.com), AEW has lost its Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Sales, Justin Street, who left the company in March. Street had been with AEW for nearly two years, having joined in January 2025. There is currently no information available on whether AEW has filled the position.

The report also indicated that Street returned to Professional Bull Riders (PBR), where he previously worked. PBR is owned by TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and UFC. Before joining AEW, Street held the title of Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Media Sales at PBR, a position he was promoted to in May 2024 after leaving in January 2025.

Prior to his role at PBR, Street held several positions, including Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Vice President of Partnership Marketing, and Director of Partnership Marketing.