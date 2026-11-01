Sheamus Says He’s “Just Taking Time Off” Amid AEW Rumors

Former WWE Champion Sheamus attended a watch party for the Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich match, where he was introduced as an “ex-luchador.” This prompted a response from the former WWE star on Instagram, in which he said he is currently on a “long vacation.”

Sheamus said, “Did you say ex-luchador? I’m just taking time off. I’m just chilling, I’m just relaxing. I’m on a vacation. A long vacation.”

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Sheamus left WWE in early July 2026 after declining a restructured contract offered by the TKO-owned company. Since then, there has been speculation about his potential move to AEW.

However, Fightful Select recently stated that there doesn’t appear to be a strong urgency to bring him on board. Nevertheless, talents such as Adam Copeland and Claudio Castagnoli have expressed their desire to see Sheamus join AEW.

Sheamus last competed on the November 17, 2025, episode of WWE RAW, teaming with John Cena and Rey Mysterio to defeat The Judgment Day. Following that match, he suffered a shoulder injury and has been sidelined since.