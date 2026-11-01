AEW Dynamite Won’t Air Head-To-Head With WWE SmackDown On New Year’s Day

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW is scheduled to hold its New Year’s Smash episodes of Dynamite and Collision on Friday, January 1, 2027, and Saturday, January 2, 2027, respectively. Initially, it appeared that AEW Dynamite would be airing head-to-head with Friday Night SmackDown on January 1.

However, according to a report by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via F4WOnline.com), this will not be the case. Meltzer stated that Dynamite on January 1 will not compete directly with SmackDown, as it will air earlier in the day, following the NCAA college football playoffs. While both shows will be broadcast on the same day, they will not overlap in their airtimes.

Meltzer also reported that the New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite is set to air between approximately 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM ET, meaning it will finish well before SmackDown begins. Additionally, the January 1 edition of WWE SmackDown is being taped on December 28 in Tampa, Florida, alongside Monday Night RAW, according to WWE.com.

The AEW website lists a start time of 3:30 PM ET for Dynamite: New Year’s Smash. The New Year’s Smash Collision show is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM ET, suggesting it will air at its regular time slot of 8:00 PM ET on TNT.

It was also previously reported that WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts will go head-to-head on Wednesday, November 4, reviving the old Wednesday Night Wars.