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Matches Taped Ahead Of SmackDown For WWE Main Event

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Main Event Logo
WWE Main Event Logo

According to Viper Reports, the company taped two matches before Friday’s SmackDown, which will air next week on WWE Main Event. Both matches are from the women’s division.

The report indicates that the first match featured Paige competing against Candice LeRae, while the second match saw Giulia take on Nia Jax. However, it does not specify the winners of either match.

WWE Main Event previously aired on Thursday nights on YouTube, but it moved to Wednesday nights starting October 14 last year and now airs on the livestreaming service Rumble.

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