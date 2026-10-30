Backstage News On WWE Talent Travel Concerns Ahead Of Crown Jewel 2026

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite United States travel warnings related to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The November 7 premium live event is moving forward as planned, along with the highly anticipated boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Christian Mbilli, which is scheduled for October 31. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, most of the key personnel involved in the boxing event have already arrived in Saudi Arabia. Others are reportedly travelling through Bahrain before completing an approximately five-hour drive to Riyadh.

Meltzer also provided an update on WWE’s preparations for Crown Jewel, particularly regarding whether any Superstars have expressed concerns about travelling to the region. According to the report, there have been no indications that WWE talent have withdrawn from the event or that performers have been offered the option of declining to travel.

Meltzer cited comments from a prominent WWE Superstar who suggested that choosing not to participate in the trip is not being encouraged within the company. “one top star in the company told us that, to put it in the nicest of terms, declining to go is something very much not being encouraged.”

The report also addressed speculation circulating online that one or two WWE Superstars may have opted against travelling to Saudi Arabia after being left off the Crown Jewel lineup. However, Meltzer stated that he was informed those individuals had never been scheduled to appear at the event, rather than having withdrawn because of the current situation. He further reported that, based on the information available to him, no WWE talent have declined to make the trip.

The update comes amid continued attention surrounding major international sporting and entertainment events taking place in Saudi Arabia, particularly as travel advisories remain a concern.

For now, both the October 31 boxing event and WWE Crown Jewel on November 7 remain scheduled to proceed in Riyadh, with no reported withdrawals from WWE’s travelling roster.