Blake Monroe Reveals Frustration During Five Months Off WWE Television

WWE Superstar Blake Monroe has opened up about the frustration and self-doubt she experienced while waiting five months for her opportunity on SmackDown, admitting that even her confidence was tested during the lengthy period away from television.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the former AEW star discussed her determination to establish herself on WWE’s main roster and the challenges of remaining patient while waiting for creative plans to materialise. “I love to work. I love to be out in front of the crowd. I love to win people over, and I can’t do that if I’m not out there. So I was chomping at the bit for five months dying to get out there, and I know better than anyone else that timing is everything.”

Monroe explained that previous setbacks throughout her career had taught her the importance of patience. However, knowing that the right opportunity would eventually arrive did little to ease her frustration as the weeks turned into months. “I’ve achieved things in my career that would not have happened if I didn’t fail 10 times before and that’s so many different things, big and small. So I knew in my heart, timing is everything, but it does get to a point months in where you’re thinking, ‘Alright, I train, I go to the gym every day, I dress like a million bucks, I have my character, I have ideas. I want to be out there.’”

The Glamour admitted that watching other female Superstars receive television opportunities while she remained on the sidelines occasionally caused her to question why she had not been given the same chance to prove herself. “’I see other girls I think I could be better than them. I think if I had the shots they had and the opportunities they had, I would have done more with it.’ There is that natural hunger and desire, and it can get to a point where you question yourself and think, ‘Why is this not happening for me?’”

Despite those feelings, Monroe recognised that WWE’s creative process involves numerous factors beyond any individual performer’s control. She pointed to injuries and changing circumstances as examples of situations that can affect television plans, explaining that she focused on remaining prepared and consistently presenting ideas. “But ultimately, it’s such a huge machine, there’s so many moving parts. There’s unpredictable factors like injuries and other things that shift around. For me, it was just every single week turning up and saying, ‘I’m ready for this. Here’s 20 different things I want to do on the show until one of them sticks,’ and it did.”

Now that she has begun receiving opportunities on SmackDown, Monroe believes she has demonstrated why she deserves a regular place on WWE television. She expressed confidence that her recent performances have made it increasingly difficult for the company to leave her off the show. “Now I feel like I’m on the show and you can’t ignore me. You cannot keep me in the back for another week. You cannot look at me and my peers and not use me now.”

Reflecting on the experience, Monroe acknowledged that maintaining her confidence was not always easy. Nevertheless, she believes the uncertainty ultimately motivated her to work harder and remain focused on her goals. “I did have moments where I questioned myself, so let that be a lesson to everyone out there. Even The Glamour questions herself, but I remembered who I am, what I did to get here, and I just kept working harder.”

Monroe joined WWE NXT in June 2025 following a two-year stint with AEW. A teaser vignette promoting her move to the main roster aired in April 2026, but she did not make her SmackDown in-ring debut until October 2, when she faced Giulia.

Since making her debut on the blue brand, Monroe has continued to build momentum, including a victory in a Street Fight on last week’s episode of SmackDown.

Her comments offer insight into the challenges of transitioning to WWE’s main roster and the determination required to remain prepared while waiting for an opportunity to emerge.