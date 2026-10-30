Lil Yachty Says He Wants Full-Time WWE Career

Rapper Lil Yachty has expressed serious interest in pursuing a full-time career with WWE, revealing that he would even consider stepping away from the music industry if he became successful in professional wrestling.

During an interview with Complex’s Jordan Rose, Yachty discussed his experiences appearing on WWE television and the demands placed on performers to make an impression within a limited amount of screen time.

The musician explained that WWE requires a different level of discipline and preparation, particularly because performers must consistently deliver memorable moments to maintain their place on weekly television. “You got a really small amount of time in your segment to get your point across, get your message across, and be remembered for six more days until next Friday, you know, and hope that you captivated them so well that Friday that in six days, you’re back on TV again. If you fck up or you do some bullsht, you might not be on TV that next week, you know? So, it’s a lot more militant and disciplined. I love it, man.”

Yachty then made it clear that his interest in WWE extends beyond occasional celebrity appearances. He revealed that he wants to pursue wrestling full-time and suggested that doing so could bring an end to his recording career. “If I go full-time, I’m trying to go full-time, I won’t ever put an album out ever again.”

The rapper went a step further, explaining that if he could establish himself within WWE and reach his financial goals, he would be willing to commit entirely to professional wrestling. “If I climb the ranks in WWE and get the checks that I want, this music sh*t can kiss me goodbye. I swear to God, I will be backflipping, getting thrown through tables, and whatever else until my body gives out on me.”

Yachty’s comments highlight his enthusiasm for the physical and creative challenges of WWE, as well as his willingness to embrace the demanding nature of life as a professional wrestler.

While he has already made appearances with the company, there has been no official announcement regarding a full-time WWE contract or plans for him to begin competing regularly.

For now, Yachty’s comments suggest that a permanent move into professional wrestling is something he would seriously consider if the right opportunity becomes available.