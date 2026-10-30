Former WWE NXT Champion Predicts Shiloh Hill Will Become A Major Star

Former WWE NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo believes Shiloh Hill has the potential to become one of the brand’s biggest stars, praising the rising talent’s character work, athleticism and overall development.

During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, D’Angelo identified Hill as someone who has already begun attracting attention within NXT. He also drew comparisons between Hill’s character-driven presentation and his own experience portraying “The Don.” “I think one person, he’s already starting to turn heads for sure, and he’s actually on Halloween Havoc with me. That’s Shiloh Hill. I think he has a lot of potential and I think he has the character stuff down almost. I’m not going to say he’s got a similar career as I do, but with the Don stuff, that was character-driven work,” D’Angelo said.

While Hill has primarily been showcased through his character work, D’Angelo believes fans have yet to see the full extent of his in-ring abilities. He particularly highlighted Hill’s athleticism for his size and predicted that he could eventually become a leading figure in NXT. “And I think right now he’s very character driven, but the side that you haven’t seen, he’s extremely athletic for how big he is. I think he’s a very talented individual who will be the guy at some point. He’s still young. He still has the stuff that he’s got to learn, but I think he’s somebody that will turn some heads in the future.”

D’Angelo also addressed the increasingly competitive environment within NXT, acknowledging that the arrival and development of several performers have changed the landscape of the brand.

The former champion admitted that he had previously become comfortable with his position near the top of the roster, particularly when facing less-experienced competitors. However, he believes the emergence of names such as Cruz Montana, Grayson Waller, Zilla Fatu and Mason Rook has raised the stakes considerably. “I think I got a little comfortable on my mountain that I was on because I didn’t really feel threatened, if I’m being honest, by anyone on the roster. There was a lot of people with not a lot of experience. So, I knew that I was going to go in there and whip some a** every time. But now the stakes have changed. The roster has changed. There’s a lot of moving parts. You got Cruz Montana, you got Grayson Waller, you got Zilla Fatu. Whenever Mason Rook comes back, you got him. There’s a lot of people nipping at your heels. So I’ll be more aware and ready for that for sure.”

D’Angelo’s comments suggest that he recognises the need to adapt as NXT’s roster continues to evolve, with established performers facing increasing competition from emerging talent.

Both D’Angelo and Hill are scheduled to compete at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 31. D’Angelo will challenge Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship, while Hill is set to face NARAKU in singles action.