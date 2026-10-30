Grayson Waller Reveals His Behind-The-Scenes Role In WWE NXT

WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has opened up about the influence Shawn Michaels has had on his career, crediting the Hall of Famer with giving him opportunities that helped transform his professional and personal life.

During an appearance on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, Waller discussed his close relationship with Michaels and explained that his recent return to WWE NXT was not as unexpected as it may have appeared.

Waller revealed that he has remained involved with NXT throughout his time on WWE’s main roster, regularly returning to assist with live events, tryouts and the development of younger talent.

“Everything in my life is because of Shawn Michaels. I don’t mind saying that. He gave me opportunities before I deserved them or before I was ready. But it was because he believed in me, and even now he gave me my second chance to come back and do something, and I’ve learned all,” Waller said. “Everything I’m doing is because of what he’s taught me. And I always told him when I originally got drafted, I said, ‘Anything you ever need, tell me. I’m like a soldier.’ So I’ve been going back to NXT for three years. Whenever they needed me, even if it was just like a live event loop.”

Waller explained that his continued involvement with NXT has allowed him to develop a deeper understanding of Michaels’ expectations while also giving him opportunities to contribute behind the scenes. “I’ll go back and do that. I want to be around. I want to help. I want to do the tryouts. It’s not like I’m just randomly back in NXT out of nowhere. I’ve been in that system. I’ve been around. I know what Sean wants. I know what they got to do.”

The former WWE Tag Team Champion also discussed the unique position he occupies when working with younger wrestlers. Unlike members of NXT management, Waller believes he can provide direct feedback as a fellow performer without the same professional restrictions that come with an executive role. “Sometimes it’s hard when you’re in an office position to talk to the kids like you need to, because you have to be respectful and you have to be professional. I don’t need to be that. I can kind of tell you in my way, as a colleague and like them know, hey, this is what we’re doing. So I think a lot of it I owe to Sean because he’s given me a lot of opportunities to be in that position.”

Waller added that he has actively volunteered for assignments involving developing talent, including matches with wrestlers whom NXT officials are still evaluating. His willingness to provide candid assessments has helped establish a relationship of mutual trust with Michaels. “But also I’ve put myself there by telling him, like, ‘Hey, this random loop, I’ll go do it. I’ll wrestle whoever. Who’s the guy? This is the guy. Do you think he’s good? Yeah, we’re not sure. I’ll wrestle him, and then I’ll let him know. This guy’s really good’. And I tell him the truth. So we’ve developed that relationship where he trusts me, and I trust him fully.”

While Waller has considerable admiration for Michaels’ legendary in-ring career, he emphasised that his respect for the NXT executive extends far beyond professional wrestling.

Reflecting on the opportunities Michaels provided and the stability he has been able to build through his WWE career, Waller made it clear that he remains committed to helping his mentor whenever needed. “I’m more respectful of him as a person than I am as him as a wrestler, which is crazy because he’s the greatest wrestler of all time. But all the things I’ve learned from him, I got a house now. I got all these things. That’s because of him taking a chance on me. So, whatever he needs, like I’m a soldier now.”

Waller’s comments highlight the longstanding relationship between the two and offer additional insight into his continued involvement with NXT, where he has remained a familiar presence despite previously moving to WWE’s main roster.