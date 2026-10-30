More Details On WWE Crown Jewel Venue Change

As previously reported by PWMania.com, Riyadh Season has announced that the 2026 WWE Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE) will be moving to a different venue, with ticket holders receiving refunds. This announcement was made despite construction already having begun on a temporary outdoor stadium for the event.

During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided more details about this change, which has come amid numerous security concerns regarding the event. It was noted that the U.S. State Department issued a Level 3 advisory, warning U.S. citizens against traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued multiple security alerts concerning travel within the region. Non-emergency government employees and their families have been instructed to leave due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and the Iran War, during which Iranian-supported Houthi forces have targeted airports and U.S. officials in the area.

Meltzer mentioned that the planned stadium was called the Riyadh Season Stadium and was intended as an outdoor venue for the WWE show. He also noted that the event will now move to the Kingdom Arena, the same venue where a Canelo Alvarez fight is scheduled. While he hinted that some may have speculated about the move, Meltzer explained that the belief is they found it safer to hold the PLE indoors rather than outdoors, which seems reasonable under the circumstances. He clarified that the decision to change venues was made by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, not WWE.

Bryan Alvarez jokingly questioned whether attendees would have to enter through the doors rather than climb the stadium’s giant walls. Meltzer replied that, while there may be safety considerations, low ticket sales could also be a factor prompting the move indoors, drawing a parallel to WrestleMania VII.

For context, WrestleMania VII, originally scheduled at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum—which could accommodate a large crowd—was moved to the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena due to security concerns related to the Gulf War. The decision was also influenced by low ticket sales, despite the official narrative focusing on safety.

Despite the announcement from Riyadh Season, WWE has not yet confirmed the venue change for Crown Jewel 2026 to the Kingdom Arena. The company maintains that the event will still take place in Saudi Arabia amidst ongoing concerns over the situation in the Middle East and the Iran War. WWE’s parent company, TKO, is also promoting a boxing match in Riyadh, featuring Saul “Canelo” Álvarez against Christian Mbilli on Saturday, October 31, at the Kingdom Arena, which WWE has yet to officially designate as the new venue for Crown Jewel.

Currently, WWE Crown Jewel 2026 is still scheduled for Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The original venue was the Riyadh Season Stadium at KAFD.