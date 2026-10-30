Sami Zayn Says Johnny Knoxville Was “Perfect” For Their WrestleMania Match

Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn recently appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including the moment he realized his match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38 would be special.

Zayn said, “Well, I kind of knew. So I’ll have these, this is gonna sound cocky for sure, but I’ll have these moments. Let’s say I’ve put something together and I’ve thought of it and I’ve reviewed it a bunch of times in my head, where I’m just like, oh my God, these people have no idea what’s about to hit them. Okay, I’m exaggerating. What I’m trying to say is, I’ll go, this is bulletproof, there’s no way this is not going to get them. But then there is self-doubt. So right up until the curtain, I would fluctuate between oh my god, even if you hate me, even if you hate wrestling, and you somehow got dragged to this show, this will get you. There’s no way around it.”

On whether Knoxville had previous wrestling experience:

“No. [He’s done stunts] Yeah, he’s not a wrestler. He’s not an athlete. But he was perfect. I think he was just perfect. I mean, I hate him.”

On still hating Knoxville:

“It’s this gnawing thing that just doesn’t really go away. I don’t want to get into all that now, but he’s relentless. He really is. What I mean by he’s perfect is you can’t really replicate that match with [anyone else]. At that time, that match could only be Sami Zayn versus Johnny Knoxville. You couldn’t put two other people in there and have the same match. That’s kind of what I liked about it. All the things that happened. It’s easy to watch it and reduce it to just oh there was a bunch of weapons and stuff, but in fact it was just a wrestling match, and those gadgets, that’s his signature offense, because his signature offense is from the Jackass world. He doesn’t have wrestling moves. He has Jackass stunts. So the moves were replaced by the Jackass stunts, but they still serve the same function.”

On which spot hurt more than it should have:

“The table was crazy. That mousetrap table, that was a big one that really hurt. But that’s the one kind of sore spot because it almost gets reduced to a comedy match. Part of what I love about it is it had a little bit of everything. There are comedic elements, but there’s also some actual violence and some pretty serious bumps.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.