WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing AEW Star

WWE could be preparing to pursue another AEW talent, with a new report suggesting that the company is interested in signing Dralistico once his current contract expires.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE is expected to express interest in the Mexican star if he becomes available later this year. Dralistico’s existing AEW contract is reportedly set to expire in December 2026, potentially opening the door for discussions about his future.

The report indicates that WWE officials believe Dralistico could be a valuable addition to both the company’s main roster and its AAA operation. His experience in lucha libre and established reputation within the Mexican wrestling scene are reportedly viewed as significant advantages.

Dralistico is also said to have support from individuals currently working within WWE. That backing is reportedly unsurprising given his existing relationships with several members of the roster, particularly his brother, Dragon Lee.

The potential interest comes as WWE continues to explore opportunities involving established international talent, with Dralistico’s background making him a possible fit for multiple parts of the company’s wrestling operations.

Dralistico has been associated with AEW and the La Facción Ingobernable group alongside RUSH, although questions have recently emerged regarding their respective futures with the promotion.

Despite the reported interest, there is currently no indication that WWE has reached an agreement with Dralistico or that negotiations are underway. His contractual status remains an important factor, with WWE reportedly expected to monitor developments as December approaches.

It also remains unclear whether Dralistico intends to explore free agency or pursue a new agreement with AEW when his current deal comes to an end.

For now, Dralistico remains under contract with AEW, but his reported availability at the end of 2026 could make him a name to watch as WWE evaluates potential additions to its roster.