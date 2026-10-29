Vince Russo Breaks Silence On WWE Return Rumours

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has addressed recent speculation surrounding a potential return to the company, criticising several wrestling journalists for reporting on his situation without contacting him directly.

During Wednesday’s edition of Coach and Bro, Russo discussed reports suggesting that he may have been in contact with WWE President Nick Khan. Although he acknowledged the speculation, Russo stopped short of confirming or denying whether any conversations with WWE had taken place.

Recent reports have suggested that Russo approached Khan regarding a possible return to the company, although separate reporting indicated that WWE was not actively pursuing his hiring. Russo took issue with the way those stories had circulated, specifically mentioning Conrad Thompson, James Romero and Sean Ross Sapp. “Since whatever 8:00 last night, 7 o’clock last night, I am reading all kinds of rumors about me from everybody, starting with Conrad Thompson, James Romero, Sean Sapp, so a million different comments and different stories,” Russo said. “First of all, let me be perfectly clear. None of those people contacted me. None of those people tried to contact me, and all of those people have my number.”

Russo also revealed that Disco Inferno was the only person who had personally contacted him to ask whether the rumours were accurate. He explained that he prefers to address professional developments on his own terms, referencing previous speculation surrounding his involvement with Juggalo Championship Wrestling. “When I have something to say, I will say it. If there is nothing to say, I’m not going to say anything,” Russo explained. “Everybody about JCW, JCW. And then I finally said, guys, I wasn’t ready to say anything and talk about it. Now I am and I did. I made everything clear to everybody.”

Russo maintained that he currently has nothing to announce regarding his professional future, but promised that viewers of Coach and Bro would be the first to hear from him if the situation changes. “So what I’m saying is right now there is nothing for me to talk about. I have nothing to talk about right now. If that changes, coach, and there is something I need to talk about, this audience is going to be the first one to know.”

The former WWE and WCW creative figure also delivered a sharp criticism of reporters who publish stories involving individuals without first attempting to obtain their comments. “When you’re running with stories, and you don’t contact the subject of those stories, bro, I’m sorry. You’re a hack,” Russo stated. “I don’t know how else to put it. You’re a hack and you’re not properly doing your job. Plain and simple.”

Russo’s comments leave the possibility of a WWE return unresolved. While he did not dispute the reports outright, he also provided no confirmation that discussions with the company have occurred or that a potential role is being considered.

For now, there has been no official indication that WWE intends to bring Russo back into its creative operation.