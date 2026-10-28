Backstage News On Bruce Prichard’s Expected WWE Retirement And Health Situation

According to PWInsider.com, WWE executive Bruce Prichard is expected to retire from his position as Executive Director of Creative Writing and Talent next year. The report also indicates that while Prichard will remain affiliated with WWE in a consulting role, he will no longer reside in Stamford, Connecticut, where WWE Headquarters is located; nor will he retain his current responsibilities and duties. One source said WrestleMania 43 is likely to mark the end of his tenure, while another suggested there might be some flexibility in the timeline.

The report further stated that there is a belief backstage that all three writing teams—RAW, SmackDown, and NXT—are currently under Prichard’s supervision. He reports directly to WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. As of now, no information has been released about who will succeed Prichard in his role.

Prichard has been part of WWE on and off since 1987. He initially worked as an announcer before becoming the heel manager Brother Love. After Brother Love’s TV segment concluded, Prichard remained on as part of the backstage staff, collaborating with Vince McMahon as one of his top producers and members of the creative team. He left the company in 2008 but returned in 2019 to join the creative team. After taking time off for health reasons following WrestleMania 42, he returned to the ring over the summer.