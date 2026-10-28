Backstage Producers Revealed For Last Week’s WWE SmackDown

On Friday, October 23rd, WWE SmackDown took place at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The show was headlined by Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, Johnny Gargano, and “Absolute” Ricky Saints, who faced WWE United States Champion Trick Williams and The Lucha Brothers—AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fénix and “Mr. Money in the Bank” Penta—in a six-man tag team match.

The episode also featured a tag team match between Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano against Rey Fénix and Trick Williams. Additionally, there was a segment involving MFT (WWE Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Talla Tonga, along with Haku) and Bakusai (Kyoki and Shinsuke Nakamura). In the women’s division, Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against the new champions, Michin and B-Fab of The Baddies.

SmackDown also included a segment with “The Viper” Randy Orton, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, and WWE producers Jason Jordan and Shawn Daivari. In another match, “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia battled “The Glamour” Blake Monroe in a street fight. Furthermore, WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green defended her title against “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day. A segment featuring Sami Zayn, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Trick Williams, Rey Fénix, and Nick Aldis also took place.

According to a report from Fightful Select, the producers for each segment and match of this episode have been identified, and the episode was internally titled “Return of the Stratt.”

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Michael Hayes produced the segment between Sami Zayn, Trick Williams, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Rey Fénix and Nick Aldis.

– Jason Jordan produced the WWE Women’s Championship Match between Chelsea Green vs. Roxanne Perez.

– TJ Wilson produced the Street Fight between Giulia vs. Blake Monroe.

– Shawn Daivari produced the segment between Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Nick Aldis, Jason Jordan and Shawn Daivari.

– Kenny Dykstra produced the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match between Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley vs. B-Fab and Michin.

– Shawn Daivari and Michael Hayes produced the 6-Man Tag Team Match between Trick Williams, Penta and Rey Fénix vs. Ricky Saints, Johnny Gargano and Sami Zayn.