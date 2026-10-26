AEW Has Venue And Plans In Place For WWE WrestleMania Weekend

PWMania.com previously reported that there are discussions about AEW hosting a major pay-per-view (PPV) event on the same weekend as WWE WrestleMania 43, which will take place in Saudi Arabia next year. However, AEW has not yet provided any specific details regarding this event.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about when AEW might announce its plans for WrestleMania weekend. Sapp predicted that this announcement will come after WWE reveals its own plans for WrestleMania 43. Currently, WWE has only confirmed that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in April 2027. No final dates or venues have been disclosed, marking the latest WWE has ever waited to announce WrestleMania plans.

Sapp anticipates that WWE will announce the dates and venue during Crown Jewel week. He also mentioned that AEW has a clear idea of what they want to do, where they will host the event, and their overall plans, as they have been discussing the show since WrestleMania 43 was announced.

Additionally, it was previously reported that during the AEW All Out media call, Tony Khan stated that the company is planning a “huge show” in Spring 2027. However, he did not provide any further details on whether the AEW event would coincide with WrestleMania 43. Notably, WrestleMania 43 will be the first WrestleMania ever held outside of North America.