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Drew McIntyre Reveals What He Wants To Do Upon His WWE TV Return

By
James Hetfield
-
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre | WWE

WWE star Drew McIntyre appeared on The Joe Vulpis Podcast to discuss various topics, including his aspirations for his return to WWE programming.

McIntyre said, “I think once I get really into the story where I’m thinking I’m going to go once I decide to come back. I really think it’s going to have to lead to the world title because it’s going to be such compelling stuff, and it’s going to hold the story back if I’m not the one with the title saying you need me, and I need this because I know what’s best for you.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

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