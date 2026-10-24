WWE Talent Still Discussing The Rock’s Praise For Tony Khan

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE legend and TKO board member Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a video in which he spoke about the late PAC following the AEW star’s passing. In the video, The Rock referred to AEW President and CEO Tony Khan as his friend and mentioned that AEW is evolving into a phenomenal wrestling organization. Although some people in WWE were surprised by The Rock’s comments about Khan and AEW, they were not upset.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, individuals within WWE continue to bring up The Rock’s praise for Khan during weekly conversations. Meltzer speculated that, for some, the impact of those comments still lingers. He acknowledged that everyone understood The Rock’s sentiments regarding PAC.

Meltzer also noted that while people have their theories about the reactions, it likely stems from The Rock’s genuine love for the wrestling industry and his desire to express condolences to those in AEW, where PAC worked, rather than remaining silent because of the perceived “wrestling war” in which he is not involved.

In other news related to The Rock, it was reported that he was initially scheduled to appear at WWE’s tryouts in Hawaii; however, he did not attend. WWE had ceased advertising his involvement well before the tryouts and live events held on October 16th and 17th.