Update On Sheamus’ Potential Move To AEW

As reported by PWMania.com, former WWE Champion Sheamus became a free agent at the beginning of the month. Many fans have speculated about whether he will join AEW now that he is available. However, the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A indicates that there is currently no urgency for AEW to bring him on board.

Sean Ross Sapp clarified that he is unsure if Sheamus has had any direct discussions with AEW at this time. He also mentioned that “nothing seems imminent” regarding a potential deal. Several individuals within AEW have expressed a desire to see him signed, with Claudio Castagnoli and Adam Copeland specifically noted in the report.