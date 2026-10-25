Hulk Hogan’s Former Florida Home Sells For $5.9 Million

According to TMZ, the estate of the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has sold his lavish Clearwater, Florida mansion for $5.9 million. The property, which spans 5,400 square feet, was originally listed for nearly $11 million in January 2026.

The report also noted that Hogan purchased the mansion for $3.3 million in 2012. The home features five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and a spacious 1,000-square-foot primary suite. Additionally, Hogan owned a guest cottage next door, which was sold for $2.8 million. However, it is unclear if this cottage was purchased by the same buyer of the mansion.

Hogan passed away on July 24, 2025, leaving behind $5 million in assets.